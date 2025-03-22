Smoke at Ellison Park near Vernon part of a prescribed burn

Photo: Sean C. Miller

Smoke coming from the Ellison Provincial Park area is from a prescribed burn.

While the large amount of smoke in the area may catch some people's eyes, the BC Wildfire Service says there's no cause for alar,

“BC Wildfire Service will be supporting BC Parks in conducting the prescribed burn project located in the Ellison Park approximately three kilometres southwest of Vernon,” said a post on the BCWS Facebook page earlier Saturday.

"This prescribed burn will cover up to 7.6 hectares allowing for wildfire risk reduction and ecosystem restoration. Smoke may be visible from Vernon, Okanagan Indian Band, Lake Country and surrounding areas."

The BCWS said crews began preparation work early in the day and burning would take place as weather and site conditions allow.