Vernon ultra athlete touched by support during South Africa Deca race

Photo: Facebook

Shanda Hill wants to give her supporters a huge thank you.

The Vernon ultra athlete recently completed the inaugural South Africa Deca, which is the equivalent of 10 iron-distance races.

Hill was the only female in the race, placing second after swimming 38 km, cycling 1,800 km and running 422 km in 279 hours and 30 minutes.

She said the South Africa race was the toughest Deca she had ever been in.

“It is difficult to express the immense emotions I have felt since taking on the world's first South Africa Deca. This was my first race of what I anticipate will be a wild 2025 season,” she said on the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook page.

“My only goal was to be the very best athlete I could be, to challenge my own concepts of growth, and to relentlessly pursue what my heart has wholeheartedly led me to do. That is, to explore the perceived limitations we all face in life, each hour, each day, in everything we do.”

And Hill said the support she received from her home town and beyond played a huge role in her pressing on through the dark times of the race.

“As I crossed the finish line at the inaugural Deca South Africa, I truly realized that it has taken a family, a team, a community and a country to propel me into living this dream called Ultra Triathlon," she said.

"I know with certainty that no amazing accomplishment is forged alone. Over the last few weeks, that has become crystal clear. The support and outpouring of care, love and encouragement from Canada and beyond have humbled and baffled me. What once felt like a huge goal is slowly but surely materializing, and that is thanks in part to each of you.

“And thank you to everyone who donated on shandahillultra.com, who cheered, sent messages, and carried me in your thoughts. I felt each and every one of you with me out there.”

Hill also received a shoutout from Vernon skiing legend Dag Aabye.

“To me, the great things you are doing is no surprise at all,” Aabye said in a Facebook video. “You're an example for everybody especially the women and I am so proud of you because you don't look behind you. You look forward and you don't give up. You are one of my superheroes.”

Hill's next challenge will be the the 10x Continuous Ultra Triathlon, in Brazil from May 1 to 16.

To achieve her goals, Hill has made some changes in her personal life and has taken the bold step of becoming a full-time athlete.

Until now, Hill was working as a landscaper when she was not setting world records in endurance racing.

To make her dream of being a full-time ultra athlete a reality, Hill is in need of sponsors. For more information on Hill and to become a sponsor, visit her website.