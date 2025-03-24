Vernon city council top get update on Ranger Park

Photo: Dan Maskell

Vernon city council will get an update on costs associated with Ranger Park at their regular meeting Monday.

At their March 10 meeting, council requested an update on the park, located at 1900 47th Ave., that included estimated costs for the city to provide maintenance.

“The Vernon BMX Association leases Ranger Park for recreational use, training and racing and are responsible for all race track improvements,” the report says.

“The city is responsible for turning on the water, the initial washroom clean, mowing, line trimming, weekly garbage collection, irrigation maintenance and any tree work. The city also pays for water and sewer bills.”

The report says the BMX Association has requested additional financial assistance to improve items that would be their responsibility under the existing lease agreement.

The requested items are for re-paving of the asphalt track areas and spraying for the noxious weed (puncture vine) that was introduced to the park a few years ago.

“The city has assisted with the puncture vine in the past and will continue to do so at a relatively minor cost,” the report says. “The estimated cost to reconstruct and pave the asphalt areas of the track is $70,000 and although captured in the Parks Asset Management Plan, it is not identified for replacement because it is addressed in the agreement.”

The lease is due for renewal and will be brought forward for council’s consideration later this year.