Leah Main will be NDP candidate in Vernon–Lake Country–Monashee riding in next federal election

Photo: Leah Main

Leah Main has officially launched her campaign as the NDP candidate for the federal Vernon–Lake Country–Monashee riding.

The Slocan Valley resident will be challenging Conservative Party of Canada candidate Scott Anderson of Vernon in the next federal election, which is expected to be called on Sunday.

No other major parties have announced candidates for the riding as of yet.

Main says she brings a “lifetime of service to this race” — most recently as a Director on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities from 2015–2024, where she worked directly with Ottawa to fight for infrastructure funding, rural healthcare access, and sustainable local economies.

“I’m not a career politician — I’m a community builder,” said Main. “I’ve spent decades working hands-on to solve real problems in our region. Now, I’m ready to take that fight to Parliament.”

Main immigrated to Canada in 1967 and chose to make her home in the Slocan Valley, where she has served as a councillor since 2009 and as a Regional District of Central Kootenay director since 2011.

“Our country is at a crossroads,” she said. “Canadians are being squeezed while the ultra wealthy get richer. I won’t stand by while public healthcare is privatized, families can’t afford groceries and billionaires avoid paying their fair share. This is the moment to act — for working people, for our future, and for Canada’s sovereignty.”

Main’s platform includes capping essential grocery prices, building affordable housing, hiring more doctors and nurses, and protecting $10-a-day child care.

“This isn’t about left or right — it’s about right and wrong. I’m here to lead with courage and fight for the Canada we believe in,” she said.

For more information, visit Main's website.