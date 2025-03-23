Vernon city council to get administration update on spring street sweeping

Photo: File photo

With dust advisories already issued for the area, Vernon city council will get an update on dust control efforts in one part of the city.

At their March 10 meeting, council requested an update on dust management and street sweeping in the areas of the Science Centre and Polson Park, which sits at the intersection of 25th Avenue and Highway 6. Council will receive that update at their regular meeting Monday.

“The spring sweeping program focuses on main roads first, including Highway 6 and Highway 97 adjacent to the science centre,” the report says. “These higher-speed and traffic-volume roads tend to generate higher levels of dust.”

The report goes on to say that clearing certain roads of winter traction material that causes the high amounts of dust is out of their hands.

“Early spring sweeping of provincial highways requires prior approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Transit (MOTT),” the report says. “Approval is given only when MOTT is satisfied that road ice is no longer a risk. This year’s spring sweeping program started in early March. Many of the main roads within the community, including Highway 6 and Highway 97 have received an initial sweep.”

Additional sweeping of these areas will continue over the next four to six weeks until the spring sweeping program is complete.

Dust is also reduced through the city’s use of best management practices including:

Using the right type of sand for snow and ice control (free silts, dirt and fine particles);

Ensuring the right amount of sand is used;

Using alternatives to sand when appropriate (liquid de-icer);

The application of water prior to sweeping;

Sweeping as soon as possible (often in January and February on City roads).

“Over the past four years, operations staff have been working with the Ministry of Environment and Parks to gain a better understanding of the air quality data captured at the science centre location and throughout Vernon. A report containing the Ministry’s findings is expected to be released later this year and will be provided to council when available.”