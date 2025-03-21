Township of Spallumcheen holding emergency preparedness and FireSmart open house takes place April 8

Photo: BCWS/file photo

Emergencies will be the topic at an open house in the Township of Spallumcheen.

The emergency preparedness and FireSmart open house takes place April 8, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the municipal hall, 4144 Spallumcheen Way.

The event will be an opportunity for community members to learn more about emergency topics impacting Spallumcheen.

“With the recent rise in large-scale wildfires, the township council has been working over the past three years to ensure emergency preparedness and FireSmarting is not only something we do, but something to which we are committed,” said a press release from the township.

Information about emergency preparedness and FireSmart opportunities in the community will be provided and people can learn how to help during a wildfire or other emergency event and how to take advantage of FireSmart rebates within the community.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback and connect with township council and staff.