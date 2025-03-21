Vernon's Total Restoration and Castanet are teaming up to help people and pets

Photo: Pixabay

A totally great fundraising event will help people and animals alike.

The fifth annual Total Fun Pet and Food Drive takes place March 26 in Vernon.

Sponsored by Total Restoration Services and Castanet, people can sign up to have items picked up by volunteers.

“What started with supporting the Salvation Army House of Hope has grown to include the Vernon Salvation Army House of Hope, Paws it Forward, and Okanagan Humane Society. These organizations provide vital services for both people and pets, and we’re grateful for our community’s generosity in making this possible,” said Leah Martel, Castanet Vernon, general manager.

Needed animal items include:

Wet and Dry Cat/Dog food

Cat and Dog toys

Puzzle feeders

Blankets

Litter

Garbage Bags

Laundry Soap

The Salvation Army is hoping to receive:

Milk

Meat Products

Breads

Boxed grains (rice, cereals, pastas)

Peanut Butter

Fresh fruits and vegetables

School time snacks

Soups, and pasta sauces

Hygiene Products (Shampoo, soap, deodorant, razors, feminine products)

For more information on how to donate, click here.