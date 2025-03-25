Coldstream's Mackie Lake House will hold Earth Day event April 13

Photo: Mackie Lake House

Mackie Lake House in Coldstream will be celebrating Earth Day this year with an afternoon tea service.

Celebrating all things sustainable, this year’s tea service will include a fully-vegan meal provided by the North Okanagan's Gumtree Catering and guests are invited to wear their favourite thrifted outfits.

“The Okanagan really is one of the most beautiful places on earth and it’s also a place with a strong sense of community. In celebrating Earth Day, we wanted to showcase the incredible talents of our local community. So we partnered with a beloved Coldstream caterer,” said Mallory Gemmel, director of programming.

"This menu is going to be delicious for everyone and is a great way to try out some plant-based options. Guests are encouraged to bring their own to-go containers. We hope people will be inspired to make sustainable choices.”

Guests will recognize traditional tea staples on the menu, but with a vegan twist.

“Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 and serves as a reminder to protect our planet and promote sustainable practices — as well as supporting local small businesses. Guests can enjoy the scenic beauty of Coldstream while indulging in delicious vegan cuisine. This Earth Day Tea promises to be both a delightful and conscientious celebration,” Gemmel said.

Tickets for the April 13 event are $55 each and can be purchased online.

The Mackie Lake House is located at 7804 Kidston Rd., in Coldstream.