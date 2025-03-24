Vernon councillor still wants supportive housing study, submits revised motion

Photo: Facebook Vernon councillor Kari Gares

Vernon city councillor Kari Gares will put forward her amended notice of motion at today's council meeting – all surrounding the city's supportive housing and vulnerable populations.

Gares first introduced the motion calling for a study on the impact of supportive housing at the Feb. 24 meeting. She provided written rationale ahead of the March 10 regular meeting before rescinding the motion and saying she’d provide a revised version.

Now, Gares’ revised motion has been submitted ahead of today’s council meeting. The motion reads:

"WHEREAS the City is committed to ensuring that all housing initiatives, including supportive housing and barrier free projects, align with the best interests and overall well-being of the community; and



"WHEREAS evidence-based decision-making is essential to balancing the needs of vulnerable populations with the concerns of local residents when assessing supportive housing and barrier free projects;



"THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED THAT Council direct Administration to provide a cost estimate and identify a funding source for an independent, third-party study to evaluate the social, economic, and environmental impacts of supportive housing and barrier free projects within the Downtown Core. This study shall include, but not be limited to, an analysis of crime rates, emergency service demands, business viability, housing market effects, neighbourhood impacts, community feedback, and the effectiveness of existing supportive housing models."

Gares rationale for the motion remains the same. She wrote the city must acknowledge legitimate concerns of residents and businesses living and working near new support facilities and critical wrap-around services.

The motion will be open to discussion at today’s council meeting.

Gares' full rationale can be read online.