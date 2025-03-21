Two step increase for water development cost charges given green light at Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: RDNO RDNO's Duteau Creek water treatment plant.

The Regional District of North Okanagan approved a two-phase increase to water development cost charges over a two-year period.

The decision to phase in the charges came from the March 5 Greater Vernon Advisory Committee as a way to lessen the impact on the development community.

When officially passing the DCC increase and the phased-in approach at Wednesday’s board meeting, director Kari Gares asked for stakeholders to be informed of the changes. RDNO staff had made minor changes to the bylaw based on some feedback from stakeholders.

“While we move forward with this, let's just do that secondary piece and make sure that – from a transparency standpoint – we're following up with those stakeholders to make sure that we haven’t inadvertently missed anything,” said Gares.

The board passed the rate increases and directed staff to provide information to stakeholders.

Previous to this increase, DCC’s had not been updated in 20 years. Rates will be increasing in two phases as follows:

Land Use Old rate Phase 1 Phase 2 Single family $2,180 per unit/lot $4,264 per unit/lot $6,307 per unit/lot Multi family (low density) $1,857 per unit $2,820 per unit $4,171 per unit Multi family (high density) $1,857 per unit $2,064 per unit $3,053 per unit Industrial $3.63 per sq. m $10 per sq.m $15 per sq. m Commercial $7.27 per sq. m $10 per sq.m $15 per sq. m Institutional $8.88 per sq. m $10 per sq.m $15 per sq. m

Phase 1 will be in effect for one year following bylaw adoption, and phase two will take effect one year after that. The bylaw was sent to the inspector of municipalities for approval, after which it will be brought back to the board for adoption.