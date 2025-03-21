Development on Sarsons Road in Coldstream will see heavy equipment on area roads

Photo: District of Coldstream

The District of Coldstream is alerting the public of a construction project that will impact the area.

The private development at 243 Sarson Rd., is slated to begin on Monday and construction crews will be importing and exporting equipment and aggregate materials via Selkirk Drive to Aberdeen Road or via Sarson Road to Middleton Way.

Residents are reminded the site will be an active construction zone with heavy equipment such as dump trucks and excavators working to shape roads and utility corridors.

Traffic management personnel may periodically be onsite to facilitate safe movement of machinery. Please obey all site signage and traffic control personnel.

The site contact is Boston Earthworks, 250-273-8000.

Construction is anticipated to be complete by mid-October.