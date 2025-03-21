Vernon ultra athlete first, and only woman to complete South African Ultra Deca

Photo: Facebook

Pushing through oppressive heat, exhaustion and a crippling injury, Vernon's Shanda Hill has finished the South Africa Deca Ultra Triathlon.

Hill crossed the finish line in in 279 hours and 30 minutes, becoming the first – and only – woman to complete the race.

A Deca is the equivalent of 10 iron-distance races consisting of a 38-kilometre swim, 1,800-kilometre bike ride and 422-kilometre run.

“There were moments when her body was barely holding on, but her heart never gave in,” her manager Jacs said on the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook page.

Hill led for a good portion of the race, and finished second overall.

“A few people have said it’s okay that Shanda didn’t win, and while the sentiment is kind, I want to remind everyone gently that she did win. She was the only female to complete this race, which means she took first place in the women’s category. That matters," said Jacs.

“There is a gender category in these races, and Shanda showed up, stood alone, and held her ground. Not only that, but she also took second place overall. She gave these men a serious run for their money, and she earned every bit of it.”

Jacs also offered a huge thank you to those who supported Hill throughout the ordeal.

“Your support meant more than you know. Shanda said that knowing you were out there, cheering her on, got her out of bed on the most challenging days,” said Jacs.

“Also, thanks to the organizers and volunteers, the athletes who lifted each other in the darkest moments, and to all of you, our little corner of the world, who showed what community looks like.”

Hill will now return to Vernon where she will rest up and get ready for her next challenge: the 10x Continuous Ultra Triathlon, in Brazil May 1 to 16.

To achieve her goals, Hill has made some changes in her personal life and has taken the bold step of becoming a full-time athlete.

Until now, Hill was working as a landscaper when she was not setting world records in endurance racing.

To make her dream of being a full-time ultra athlete a reality, Hill is in need of sponsors.

For more information on Hill and to become a sponsor, visit her website.