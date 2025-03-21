Vernon videographer leaving American hosting company following Trump's tariffs

Ben Low-On

In the wake of recent tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, a local videographer and historian is switching all of his footage from an American company to a British one.

Francois Arseneault uses a 4K scanner to convert film footage to digital HD, up until recently the tapes were then hosted by an American company for customer use.

“Threatening Canada, threatening our integrity as a country, threatening us financially and economically. I didn't see the point of dealing with an American company any further,” said Arseneault.

Arseneault has tapes and film rolls dating back to the 19th century. Once footage is remastered in 4K video he works with the agency to help get his product out to clients.

“It can be used in documentaries, motion pictures, television shows, training films, all sorts of little projects anywhere around the world,” said Arseneault.

He predicts it will take one to two years to get all his clips over to the British agency.

“You're completely starting over again. So I'm moving from some 40,000 clips with one agency, and I'm going to start over with another. It's a sacrifice that I feel is important to do,” said Arseneault.

Arseneault told Castanet that many others in the industry are taking similar actions.

“I know of other colleagues in the industry who are no longer crossing the United States border to do any work. A lot of guys are rethinking what they're gonna be doing this summer,” said Arsenault.

Arseneault hopes that producers from around the world continue to work with Canadian distributors.