Regional District of North Okanagan issues precautionary boil water notice

Photo: Pixabay

Regional District of North Okanagan has issued a precautionary boil water notice for some Greater Vernon Water customers.

In conjunction with Interior Health, the RDNO advises customers along Apollo Road and between 6531 and 7347 Longacre Drive.

Breaks in the water main in the area have caused a loss of water pressure and increased turbidity in the area.

Crews are currently on site repairing the break, and RDNO issued a BWN to affected areas, is repairing and flushing the water main and sampling the main to ensure safety of the water system.

Impacted customers are on BWN until water sampling results confirm drinking water is safe.