Vernon ultra athlete enters last day of South Africa Deca, pushing ahead despite being in pain

Photo: Facebook

After falling into a “pain cave” Shanda Hill is somewhat rejuvenated and back in the race.

The Vernon ultra athlete is 370 kilometres into the 422-kilometre running portion of the South Africa Deca.

Hill has already swam 38 kilometres and cycled 1,800 kilometres. Now, Hill is running two marathons a day for the final stretch of the Deca that is equal to 10 iron-distance races.

“Last night, Shanda disappeared into the kind of pain cave that words can't describe,” her manager Jacs posted on the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook page. “She wasn't saying much, only sending me short messages that read, 'Pain, pain, pain.'”

Hill is approximately six and a half hours from finishing the race, but the pace she has set is taking a heavy toll.

“Shanda won't hit a personal best and is not worried about losing second place,” Jacs wrote. “Instead, she's choosing to cross the finish at 6 a.m. (South Africa time Friday), just as the sun rises over South Africa, to give everyone a chance to cheer her finishing.”

Jacs said last night was rough for Hill.

“She was exhausted, in pain, and at her lowest point, so she did something rare, she let herself sleep for five whole hours. Today, it made all the difference. Since then, she has pushed through another 27 km, still running under the relentless African sun.

“She told me today that this race, even with flawless organization, is undoubtedly the hardest Deca she has ever done.”

Jacs said the altitude, the brutal elevation gain on the bike – nearly 1.5 times the height of Mount Everest – has taken everything from her.

“Shanda is ready to be done. Between the fatigue, the injuries, and the sheer difficulty of this course, she said the sun magnifies everything. When it's at its peak, it drains what little she has left, pulling her into dark places she has to fight her way out of. At this point, the athletes look like zombies. Of the 12 who started, only nine remain,” Jacs wrote.

Hill is the only female participant in the gruelling race.

An athlete from France crossed the finish in 263 hours and 15 minutes and if everything goes according to plan, Hill will finish second, some 15 hours behind first place.

“Dave Clamp, a legend with 147 iron distances under his belt, is just 60 km behind her and still pushing,” Jacs said.