Province puts $810k towards improvements for parks near Coldstream, Summerland

Photo: BC Parks

Just in time for spring and summer, outdoor enthusiasts can now make use of upgraded trails, more parking and easier access to two provincial parks in the Okanagan.

The province has provided funding for upgrades to Sun-Oka Beach Park near Summerland and Kalamalka Lake Park in Coldstream.

“Sun-Oka and Kalamalka Lake showcase some of the best beaches, trails and natural beauty that B.C. has to offer, and we’ve heard they need to be improved as more and more families want to visit,” said Minister of Environment and Parks Tamara Davidson. “As some of the most popular destinations in the Okanagan, we prioritized upgrades to these parks to help people have a more enjoyable experience for many years to come.”

The NDP government put $810,000 into the improvements for both parks. Improvements include 32 new parking spaces for 180 total at Kalamalka Lake park’s Twin Bays and Cosens Bay lots, including dedicated spaces for horse trailers at Twin Bays.

Washroom facilities at Twin Bays have been renovated, with the addition of three accessible pit toilets.

“I know that upgrades to Kalamalka Lake park are already making a big difference for my community and its visitors,” said Vernon-Lumby NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu. “Hikers and bikers, as well as beach-goers and horseback riders, can expect to have a much easier time accessing this fantastic park.”

Shirley Fowler, chair of the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), said “We are grateful that the province continues to invest in these popular outdoor spaces. These improvements greatly benefit the North Okanagan community and support the RDNO’s priority to foster an inclusive and enjoyable outdoor experience for all. We cherish these spaces and are thrilled to see them cared for and enhanced.”

Sun-Oka's entire 2.3-kilometre trail network has been repaved to improve access to the beach, playground, washrooms and picnic area. Water stations have also been replaced.

“Sun-Oka park is one of the jewels of the Okanagan,” said Doug Holmes, mayor of Summerland. “Not only does it have the lake’s best south-facing sandy beach, but its separate dog beach is beloved by pet owners far and wide. BC Parks’s continued investments will help ensure Sun-Oka remains an important amenity for residents and visitors alike.”

The upgrades are part of a three-year, $21.59-million provincial investment to increase and improve access to outdoor recreation in B.C.