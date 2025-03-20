Canada Border Services Agency investigation led to firearms charges against Lumby man

Photo: CBSA One of the weapons the Canada Border Services Agency seized from the Lumby home of Eric James Canel.

The Canada Border Services Agency played a key role in the arrest of a Lumby man who pleaded guilty to several firearms offenses.

On March 12, Eric James Canel was sentenced to two years less a day of house arrest after pleading guilty to three firearms-related offences stemming from a CBSA criminal investigation.

In April 2022, the CBSA arrested Canel and executed a search warrant at his residence in relation to improperly declared firearm parts.

During the Vernon trial, Crown counsel Matthew Blow said the CBSA suspected that what Canel declared as furniture rails ordered from the United States were actually slide rails suitable for use on polymer-frame handguns.

“CBSA investigators seized a loaded illegal ghost handgun, eight non-restricted firearms, ammunition, a stun gun and a prohibited knife. At the time of the search, Canel was under a court-ordered firearm prohibition resulting from a firearms-related conviction in 2016,” the CBSA said in a press release.

“[CBSA found] a Glock-style semi-automatic handgun, which was found loaded with an over-capacity magazine and without any serial number at all, it was also found unlocked and stored in a backpack together with another over capacity magazine, neither locked nor secured,” said Blow in court.

"Mr. Canel was in possession of what can only be described as a small arsenal in his residence, including another eight firearms and something in excess of 2,500 rounds of ammunition."

Defence lawyer Nicholas Jacob described Canel as a hobbyist and not a criminal.

In 2015, Canel was charged for careless use or storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced in 2017 to three years probation for careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was also prohibited from possessing firearms for six years.

In June 2023, Canel was charged in Vernon provincial court and on June 12, 2024, pleaded guilty to three Criminal Code of Canada charges:

Possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession contrary to order

In addition to house arrest, Canel was sentenced to 240 hours of community service and three years probation. He was also required to forfeit all firearms and ammunition, and given a 10-year prohibition for non-restricted firearms and a lifetime prohibition for restricted and prohibited firearms.

“I want to thank the Canada Border Services Agency for their work in bringing those who knowingly violate Canada’s firearm laws to justice. By removing firearms from our streets, we are keeping our communities safe,” said Minister of Public Safety David J. McGuint.

Nina Patel with the CBSA pacific region said the “Canada Border Services Agency Criminal Investigations Section worked diligently to investigate this case and provide evidence for conviction. The CBSA protects Canadians by securing our border and investigating those who break Canada’s laws.”