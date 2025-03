Photo: Pixabay

The Township of Spallumcheen has rescinded a precautionary boil water notice for residents in the Larkin Water Local Area Service.

The notice was initially put in place on March 12 following a water main break in the system.

The township, in conjunction with Interior Health, has rescinded the notice effective immediately as water sampling confirmed it’s safe to do so.

More information about water quality and water service areas can be found online.