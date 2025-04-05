Rock band's farewell tour to make stop in Vernon in September

Popular '80s rock band Chilliwack is coming to Vernon as part of their Farewell to Friends Tour.

The Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame inductees and Juno Award-winning band will perform at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 25.

The Vancouver-based band will perform as a featured guest of VDPAC’s Signature Concert Series.

The tour will end the band's 55-year run in the music industry.

Tickets are now on sale.

Chillwack had several hits including the oft-played My Girl (Gone Gone Gone) which was a staple on 1980s radio.

The band originated in Vancouver as the C-FUN Classics. When Bill Henderson joined the band on 1966 they changed their name to The Collectors and their debut self-titled album featured the minor hit, Lydia Purple.

When vocalist Howie Vickers left the band in 1969, the remaining members formed the band Chilliwack in 1970.

Tickets are $69 all-in, available at VDPAC’s Ticket Seller box office, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are also available online.