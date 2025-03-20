‘They didn’t just want furs’: Okanagan Indigenous leader talks looming closure of The Bay

Photo: riverethics.org

As the future of Canada's oldest company remains up in the air and closures loom, Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis says the only surprising part of The Bay going under is how long it took.

The Bay was in court Wednesday seeking permission to close all of it's stores amid financial struggles.

The Hudson’s Bay Company began in 1670 as a fur trading company, and is considered instrumental in shaping modern-day Canada.

While the retail store filing for creditor protection today is different from the colonial fur trapping entity it once was, some members of the Indigenous community have continued to see the company as a symbol of colonization.

Long history in Okanagan

Louis said The Hudson’s Bay Company has a long history in the Okanagan, noting the first traders came into the Okanagan Valley in the early 1800s.

“The Hudson Bay has used our trails, has used our training centres, and used our people – and sadly, our women and children because they didn't just want furs," said Louis.

Louis said when fur trading came to an end around the 1960s, the company didn’t attempt to continue the relationship with Indigenous peoples in the Okanagan.

While some Canadians are lamenting the brand for its long history in Canada, Louis said he thinks a lot of Indigenous people would say the closure comes as no surprise.

“Look how they treated their very first customers for the first 300 years. It's no wonder they're going under,” said Louis.

“It has not been a good relationship and being their very first customer, I think a lot of our people would say, ‘Well, that comes as no surprise.’ I think the only thing surprising is the amount of time they stayed in business.”

Company older than Canada's government

HBC is Canada’s oldest company and has a long history in North America, predating Canada’s modern government.

According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, the fur trade emerged in Canada as a major business to send pelts to Europe. Indigenous people were instrumental in the business, trapping pelts in the fall and winter before bartering them in the spring.

HBC became involved in retail in the late 1800s before eventually transforming into the modern retail giant it is today.

Notably, The Bay has produced its historic point blanket since 1779. Originally sold to traders, the iconic stripes have been featured on many branded Bay items.

The company acknowledges the history, saying the blanket has been called many things including an essential trade item, emblem of Canada and carrier of disease.

The company said 100 per cent of net proceeds of all point blanket sales go to indigenous peoples.

- with files from The Canadian Press