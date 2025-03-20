Two Vernonites representing Canada at United Nation event in New York City

Ben Low-On

Two women from Vernon were recently in New York City representing Canada at a United Nations event.

Vernonites Avery Martin and Brianna Wilson were chosen to represent Canada at the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW). The annual conference started March 10 and runs until March 21at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

“We basically had a front-row seat to these discussions and a chance to share our views as the leaders of today,” said Brianna Wilson, who does communications for the First Nations Finance Authority.

According to the United Nations website, "The Commission on the Status of Women is instrumental in promoting women’s and girls' rights, documenting the reality of their lives throughout the world, and shaping global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls."

The CSW is an 11-day conference that brings global leaders and advocates from around the world together to assess the progress made towards gender equality.

“It’s a very significant year for gender equality, especially considering the backsliding that we've seen all over the world,” said Avery Martin, a masters student in global affairs at the University of Toronto.

Martin and Wilson are a part of the Canada Youth Delegate Program, which sent 11 people to the conference, the largest contingent to date.

“It's been really cool to just have this experience, to network, grow, learn, and collaborate with other youth delegates,” said Wilson.

Both women told Castanet that the conference will help benefit them in the early years of their career.

“I hate to use the word empowering, but it has been empowering,” said Martin.

Even though much of their time is spent in different forums, both women have been able to go out and see what New York has to offer.

“I’ve done everything. I went to Little Italy, Chinatown, and Rockefeller Center. I also went to an Oilers game at Madison Square Garden."

Martin and Wilson plan to use their findings from the conference to help create solutions in their communities.