BC Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program popular in Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter file photo

The Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program proved so popular last season that people were coming to Vernon to use them.

The BC Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program was started as an initiative for a healthy-eating program that supports farmers' markets and strengthens food security throughout British Columbia.

According to the BC Farmers Markets, the total coupon distributed versus the total coupons redeemed in Vernon was 102.98 per cent, meaning people came to the Vernon market from other areas.

Community partner organizations provide coupons to lower-income families, pregnant women and seniors. Coupons can be spent at all BCAFM member farmers markets that participate in the program, and can be used to purchase vegetables, fruits, nuts, eggs, dairy, herbs, vegetable and fruit plants, honey, meat and fish.

Households enrolled in the program may receive up to $27 per week in coupons for up to 16 weeks. The amount, frequency and duration can vary according to the guidelines of participating programs and the length of the market season in the community.

Coupons can be used at any participating BC Farmers Market.

The program began in 2007 as a pilot project operating in each of the regional health authorities. The Ministry of Health began funding the program in 2012 and the program successfully expanded from 2012-2014 and has been in full operation since 2015. It has continued to grow since and now serves more than 85 communities and reaches more than 18,000 families, seniors and pregnant people.

The Vernon Farmers Market will open for the season April 17 in the Kal Tire Place parking lot.