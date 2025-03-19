Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce one of the fastest growing in Canada

Photo: Contributed Dan Proulx

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is being celebrated as one of Canada’s fastest growing chambers.

A new report from the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Canada's (CCEC) found the Greater Vernon Chamber is ranked No. 10 in Canada among chambers with more than 500 members.

"Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing chambers in Canada is a testament to the overall strength and vitality of our organization,” said Dan Proulx, general manager of the Greater Vernon Chamber.

“This achievement reflects the dedication of our exceptional board leadership, the hard work of our passionate staff, and — most importantly — the unwavering support of our engaged membership. Their commitment allows us to effectively advocate for business-friendly policies, provide valuable networking and professional development opportunities, and champion initiatives that encourage support for local businesses.

Proulx said he's proud of the milestone and looks forward to continuing helping build a thriving business community in Greater Vernon.

Becky Davison, CCEC president said it's “inspiring to see such strong membership retention and widespread membership growth across the chamber network. We look forward to building on this momentum throughout 2025 as we continue providing professional development and networking opportunities for chambers.”