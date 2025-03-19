City of Vernon kicking off climate action efforts for 2025

Photo: Pixabay

The City of Vernon is kicking off its climate action efforts with a variety of new and ongoing programs.

The initiatives are designed to make a significant environmental impact and engage the community, support sustainable practices and empower residents, businesses, and youth to actively shape a greener future for the city.

From energy rebates and youth climate projects to cycling events, there are numerous opportunities to get involved and make a difference.

These climate action initiatives have been funded through the province’s Local Government Climate Action Program.

“Whether you're a student interested in sustainability, a homeowner looking to reduce your energy costs, or a cycling enthusiast, Vernon has a program for you,” the city said in a press release.

Youth climate careers and education

In collaboration with School District 22, the City of Vernon is expanding the popular Climate Action Ripple Effect (CARE) program in 2025. The initiative invites high school students to collaborate with teachers and local mentors to design and implement climate-action projects.

The culmination of these efforts will be a community climate expo on May 29 at the Vernon Curling Club.

The city is supporting Youth Climate Corps BC for five paid positions focused on environmental sustainability and climate action. These summer employment opportunities are available to youth aged 17-30, providing hands-on career experience in the growing fields of climate and sustainability.

Financial incentives for going green

The city is offering additional financial incentives through CleanBC’s Municipal Top-Up Program.

This includes top-ups of up to $2,000 for electric heat pumps and $500 for electrical service upgrades, in addition to the rebates provided by the CleanBC Better Homes and Home Renovation Rebate Program.

GoByBike Week Community Partner Grants

The city is gearing up for GoByBike Week, May 31 – June 8. The community-wide event promotes cycling as an eco-friendly transportation alternative. The city is offering grants of $250 to $500 to local organizations, businesses and community groups to host cycling events such as group rides, bike clinics, and celebration stations. Applications are open until March 31.

Celebrating Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, the city will soon announce community events and activities designed to engage residents in the global celebration of sustainability.

For more details on these programs, click here, or contact the city’s sustainability team at [email protected] or call 250-550-3492.