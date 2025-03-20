BC Cadet Honour Band to perform in Vernon tonight

Photo: Wayne Emde

The BC Cadet Honour Band will be performing at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre tonight.

The band consists of 50 of the best cadet musicians from across British Columbia.

They are on tour during spring break and will be playing concerts in Nanaimo, Victoria, Vernon and Burnaby through March 21.

The Vernon performance takes place March 20 at 7 p.m., no tickets are required.

This free event showcases the talent of Royal Canadian Sea, Army and Air Cadets with a performance that will include everything from powerful marches to popular music and a pipes and drums band.

- with files from Wayne Emde