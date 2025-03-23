Archway Society for Domestic Peace calling for court reform following sentencing decision

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Vernon's Archway Society for Domestic Peace is calling for judicial reform following a recent court decision in a criminal harassment case.

In a press release, the society said it’s deeply troubled by the recent sentencing decision for Christopher Todd Powers who sent his wife approximately 3,500 emails in a 4.5 month span, parked outside her house and tried to stop her leaving a public parking lot.

Provincial Judge David Patterson sentenced Powers to a conditional sentence order, often referred to as house arrest.

When rendering his decision, Patterson said, "with a high level of trepidation, I have decided that now that electronic monitoring is in place, the law requires me to endorse the joint submission presented to the court."

He's referencing a Supreme Court of Canada case that all but ties judge's hands when it comes to accepting joint submissions.

Concerns over sentencing

Archway says the decision raises serious concerns about victim safety and public protection.

“When a judge explicitly states that an offender is likely to re-offend, yet no jail time is imposed, it sends a dangerous message to both survivors and perpetrators of intimate partner violence,” said Micki Materi, co-executive director of programs for the society.

The society says the case emphasizes the need for the following reforms:

Stronger Sentencing in High-Risk Cases: Ensuring that sentences reflect the serious, ongoing danger posed by coercive control and stalking

Greater Emphasis on Victim Safety: Prioritizing risk assessments and protective measures in sentencing decisions.

Public Awareness and Legal Reform: Recognizing coercive control as a significant risk factor in intimate partner violence and advocating for legislative changes to reflect its severity.”

Archway urged policymakers, the legal community, and the public to examine how the justice system addresses cases of criminal harassment.