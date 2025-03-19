City of Vernon to begin annual spring street sweeping program

Photo: File photo

With spring just around the corner, City of Vernon crews and contractors will soon be cleaning area roads.

Each year, winter traction materials like sand and gravel are spread on area roads help provide traction during snowy months.

In recent weeks, crews have been sweeping arterial roads and sidewalks as weather permitted in preparation for the spring sweeping program.

With warmer temperatures now settling into place, the full city-wide street sweeping program is set to begin this week (weather dependent).

Residents can support the effort by watching for posted signs indicating when sweeping will take place in their area. Residents must move vehicles off the street to ensure the entire road is swept, and to help crews navigate more effectively.

Street sweeping will take place up to seven days a week between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m. and is expected to take four to six weeks to complete. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when approaching crews and equipment.

Even after the spring sweep is finished, the City of Vernon provides year-round sweeping on arterial and collector roads to keep active transportation routes clear and maintain a clean, welcoming community.