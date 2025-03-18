Prescribed burn planned for Vernon's Longacre-Apollo Road area this week

Photo: BCWS

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) has a prescribed burn scheduled for Thursday, as a part of ongoing wildfire risk reduction work.

The burn on March 20 will be on city-owned land in the Longacre-Apollo Road area, and is a collaborative effort between VFRS and BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

“Prescribed burns are an important tool used to reduce risk on the landscape,” said VFRS Chief David Lind. “Partnering with BC Wildfire Service to manage vegetation in this area provides us an opportunity to work together in preparation for the upcoming wildfire season.”

BCWS will be conducting site preparation on Wednesday.

The burn is subject to suitable weather conditions and other environmental factors.

“Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems,” said Darcy MacLeod with BCWS. “The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with a range of partners to undertake fuel management activities, including the use of prescribed burns, to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities. These projects are carefully planned and only go ahead at the right times and under the right conditions to ensure community and practitioner safety”

VFRS and BC Wildfire Service will be on site and have risk controls in place throughout the operation.

The prescribed burn is expected to last one day, followed by two days of patrols to monitor for hot spots. The schedule may change depending on weather and site conditions.

Residents in the area may notice smoke during the burn.

The city advises Longacre-Apollo Road area residents to keep their windows shut to prevent smoke from entering their homes during the burn.