Turning Points hosting community clean up event Wednesday in Vernon

Chelsey Mutter

Turning Points Collaborative is looking to be a good neighbour by hosting the second annual community clean up event in Vernon on Wednesday.

Clean up efforts will focus on Turning Point's service areas. Volunteers will begin at the shelter on 37th Avenue, and move through the community to the supportive housing on 35th Street and then to the Mission and People’s Place. Crews will also head to the administration office in the 24th Avenue area.

Turning Points staff will be scattered throughout the clean up area, and will provide trash bags and gloves for people to use.

Naomi Poitras, site manager of The Crossings supportive housing from Turning Points, says the event is important to residents.

“Folks in our programs are members of our community and they are residents. We want to be good neighbours, and we take pride in our areas and we take pride in our community. So it's just our way to give back,” said Poitras. “To say ‘Hi, we're here, we're your neighbours.’”

Supportive housing made headlines recently after Vernon city councillor Kari Gares put forward a notice of motion seeking an impact study on the housing. A local building manager also raised concerns over a proposed services expansion from Upper Room Mission which helps the unhoused population.

Poitras said it all comes back to being good neighbours.

“We have to remember that the folks that live in our buildings, they are members of the community. They are our neighbours, and we thrive on being great neighbours,” she said.

Everyone is welcome to the event, which runs 1 to 4 p.m. and is followed by a community barbecue at My Place Supportive Housing, located at 2610 35 St.

Poitras said last year, about 20 people took part in the clean up event, and this year she’s expecting more.

“We were talking to the residents, and it's something that they look forward to, so we're expecting a good turnout for tomorrow. We got our carts, our garbage pickers,” said Poitras.

“We actually had a community member reach out to us [Tuesday] offering his dump truck to pick up all the rubbish and the garbage for us, and dispose of it at a cost for them, just to contribute to say thanks to what we're doing.”

Turning Points will also have a booth set up to provide more information about the community work the society does.