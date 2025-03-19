Fire chief says Vernon well positioned for 2025 even if fire equipment sees tariff impact

Photo: City of Vernon Vernon Fire Rescue Services and city council posing with new fire engine in April 2024.

Amid worries over the impact tariffs could have on access to life-saving firefighting equipment, the City of Vernon fire department is well positioned, at least for now.

The Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs recently highlighted a large portion of firefighting equipment is sourced from the United States. According to a press release, the “necessary retaliatory tariffs could add an additional 25 per cent” cost to equipment.

“This will result in even greater challenges for fire departments in maintaining up-to-date equipment and ensuring optimal fire protection and emergency response capabilities,” reads the release.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services Chief David Lind said most of the department’s suppliers are Canadian. Like many industries suppliers are intertwined with the states, with Canadian companies using either U.S. materials or U.S. products.

While he expects to see an impact from the tariffs, Lind says the department is currently in a good position.

“For the year, we're well positioned. We had some projects that are actually far enough down the queue that they won't be impacted – we've secured the pricing on,” explained Lind.

“We're okay this year, not sure what the impacts further down the road might be if things stay in place.”

Could switch up sources

Lind said the city won’t be ordering new equipment for a few months as the budget cycle just ended, but fire engines are typically sourced from U.S.-based companies.

VFRS received a new fire engine in March 2024, replacing the city’s previous 28-year-old apparatus.

Lind also noted that the U.S. is not the only place engines can be sourced from.

“Typically we've ordered North American for most things, but there are European manufacturers, and all the other countries are manufacturing similar goods,” said Lind.

“So there may be some need to get the testing to make sure that it's meeting the standards that we need in Canada, but maybe we'll be looking at different markets.”

Much like the rest of the world, Lind said VFRS is waiting to find out exactly what the tariff impact will be.