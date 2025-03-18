City of Vernon requesting proposals for new scoreboard project

Photo: Facebook Current Kal Tire Place score clock

The City of Vernon is accepting proposals for the new video scoreboard at Kal Tire Place.

After debating the high cost of the new system, Vernon council recently passed a motion to spend up to $825,000 on the replacement and installation of a new scoreboard.

The request for proposals requires work to finish on or before Sept. 13, 2025.

Work includes, but is not limited to:

Supply and installation of a new 4-sided centre hung Proponent LED score clock, and mounting existing speakers to the bottom of the new screen.

Replacement of audio equipment, including but not limited to; amplifiers, mixers, processor, and wireless microphones/receivers.

A new multipurpose broadcast system.

Bids on the arena score clock replacement opened yesterday, and according to the city website questions about the project are due by March 27 with submissions officially closing on April 10.