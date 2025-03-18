Vehicle struck while making left turn in Spallumcheen: Vernon RCMP

Photo: Cody New

The car crash on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen was between a passenger vehicle and a transport truck towing concrete, according to Vernon RCMP.

Mounties say at about 11:45 a.m. on March 14, they responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 97A at Pleasant Valley Road.

“A passenger vehicle making a left turn from the northbound lane to Pleasant Valley Road was struck by a southbound transport truck towing a flatbed trailer loaded with concrete,” said Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon RCMP.

Mounties gathered statements and dash cam footage from witnesses on scene.

The two occupants of the passenger vehicle were brought to hospital by BC EHS with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.