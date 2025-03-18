Vernon RCMP apprehend car jumper under Mental Health Act

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

Mounties have tracked down the man who was jumping in front of cars in Vernon last week.

In an email, Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon RCMP said officers found the man.

"Police located the individual and apprehended him under the Mental Health Act," said Finn. "He was transported to hospital to by police and was seen by a physician."

The update comes after Mounties told Castanet they were trying to locate one man linked to two separate incidents of jumping/walking in front of vehicles on Highway 97.

The first call came in during the late afternoon on March 11 for a man jumping in front of cars in the 4400-block of 32nd Street (Highway 97) in Vernon.

Officers responded to the area and located the man who seemed intoxicated, he was arrested and held in custody until sober. The man spoke to an officer and a nurse from the Integrated Crisis Response Team before being released.

The second incident happened midday on March 12, Mounties received a call about a man screaming at cars and walking into traffic near the 2100-block of 32nd Street.

The man left before officers arrived in the area, but officers believed the incidents to be linked.

RCMP told castanet on Tuesday that they tracked the man down and arrested him under the Mental Health Act.