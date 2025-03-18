Vernon Community Arts Centre showcasing art from instructors in new exhibit

Ben Low-On

Community art instructors are showcasing their art for the rest of the month – giving students a sneak peak at what they may learn in classes.

The current exhibit at the Vernon Community Arts Centre (VCAC) is an Instructor Showcase featuring the work of approximately 40 instructors.

“For the students, it's really great for them to be able to see what their instructors are able to do because some of this work might be representative of different periods,” said VCAC instructor, Trudy Knight.

Different types of mediums from painting to pottery are on full display around the studio.

“The instructors here at the VCAC are producing and making and hopefully it's an inspiration to the students,” said Knight.

VCAC Instructor Christine Kashuba specializes in a medium called Cyanotypes which is blue and white artwork made using the sun or UV light.

“Everybody should come and see what they might like and try something with the cyanotypes. You don't have to be able to draw or paint,” said Kashuba.

Kashuba told Castanet the arts centre always has a type of medium available for everyone.

“People don't know all the hidden secrets and all the fabulous studios there are. There's a print-making studio, clay studio, and painting studio. It's just a really great facility,” said Kashuba.

The Instructors Showcase runs until April 1st.