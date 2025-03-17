North Okanagan Cricket Club launches new online website

Photo: North Okanagan Cricket Club North Okanagan Cricket Club at the launch of its website.

The North Okanagan Cricket Club recently launched a new website.

The online platform is aimed at keeping members and cricket enthusiasts up-to-date on the clubs latest news, events and activities.

"We are excited to launch our new website, which will serve as a central hub for our community, for cricket," said Sanjeewa Ranasinghe, president of the North Okanagan Cricket Club. "This platform will not only keep our members informed but also help us reach a wider audience and promote the sport of cricket in the region."

The website will have match schedules, player profiles and allow new members to sign up online.

Establishing a cricket club here in Vernon means players and members will not need to travel to Kelowna for practices and games.