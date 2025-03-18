Historic bridge near Enderby will be demolished

Photo: Facebook Historic Baxter Bridge (top) and the new bridge (bottom) being constructed.

The historic Baxter Bridge will be demolished, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

The old one-lane wooden Baxter Bridge on Trinity Road, about 11 kilometres east of Enderby, is being replaced by a two-lane steel and concrete bridge, expected to last 75 years.

In an email, the ministry cited safety concerns as the reason for going forward with the demolition despite locals trying to save the bridge.

“The existing single-lane Baxter Bridge was built in 1950 and requires replacement as its structural components are deteriorating,” said the ministry in an email.

“Leaving the old bridge in place would be unsafe and poses additional liability for the Ministry of Transportation and Transit.”

The ministry said another reason for not keeping the bridge is the cost of maintenance to ensure the structure is safe.

The news is sure to come as a blow for members of the Save the Historic Baxter Bridge Facebook group which currently has 464 members.

Despite hearing the bridge demolition is expected to go ahead, members are continuing their plight to keep the bridge open. People have posted letter formats to send to elected officials in hopes of keeping the bridge open.

The ministry says the new two-lane bridge has been designed to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.

Currently, work on the new bridge is more than 50 per cent complete.

The ministry did not say if it was aware of the push to save the bridge.