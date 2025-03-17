Upcoming controlled burn meant to gather information on how wood chips affect wildfires

Photo: Craig Moore

A research project looking into the effects wood chippings have on wildfires is expected to start this spring.

“There is a plan with BC wildfire to go in and burn it this spring, and then we can see the results of it,” said Rider Ventures Owner, Craig Moore.

The controlled burn is being orchestrated by three agencies that fall under The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The research project is occurring in the Harvey Lake area near Lumby. Moore told Castanet the area is known as a high-danger zone for wildfires.

“Us being able to go in and do this fuel mitigation work is going to put less risk on certain communities,” said Moore.

The project involves the removal of branches and sticks on the bottom 10 to 12 feet of a tree, getting rid of any excess that is touching the ground. The pieces are then made into 12 to 14-inch wood chips, which are spread around the forest floor.

The area will then go through a controlled burn to see how the wood chips affect the fire.

“Does this decrease fire activity on the ground? Does it decrease fire getting into the treetops?” said Moore.

Moore told Castanet that these types of projects are important as fire mitigation becomes more common in the Okanagan.

“It's just the norm that we're going to be having constant fires in the Okanagan. It's best that we start practicing protecting our values, and in the long run, it's making it a healthier forest for everybody,” said Moore.

Castanet has reached out to the ministry for comment.