Vernon's Shanda Hill in high spirits as she fights for the top spot in the Deca Ultra South Africa

Photo: Shanda Hill

Shanda is in great spirits as she keeps chipping away at the Deca Ultra South Africa.

According to my.raceresults, Shanda is in second place in the race, just 3.9 km behind Goulween Tristant of France. Shanda has finished 96.9 km of the running portion and has 340 km left to run.

Shanda’s manager, Jacs said the heat in South Africa is sweltering, so many of these kilometres will likely be run at night.

In the past eight days, Shanda has swum 38 km and has cycled 1,800 km.

Jacs says that Shanda knows she has her work cut out for her if she wants to stay ahead of the men.

“Several of the men I have spoken to have told me her performance has blown them away. I don’t think anyone reasonably expected her to come in so strong and dominate most of the race,” said a post on the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook page.

In a recent phone call, Shanda told Jacs that she was doing her best and it wouldn’t make a difference if the men passed her. She is just happy to be out there on the course.

