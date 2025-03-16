Vernon snowshoer coming back to B.C. with a special olympics bronze medal

Photo: Special Olympics BC

Vernon Special Olympics athlete Danielle Pechet is coming back from the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games with a bronze medal.

Pechet placed third in the F03 women's 400m snowshoe race on Saturday.

The race was a Canadian sweep, with fellow Canadians Audrey Larose-Rapin and Jennifer Riddell taking the top two spots.

Pechet also placed fourth in the F01 4x100m relay with a finishing time of 01:41.06. The race winner was a Canadian squad which crossed the line with a time of 01:23.83.

Earlier in the meet, Pechet placed fourth in the F01 800m race with a time of 04:59.67.

Pechet is one of 22 athletes from B.C. who represented Canada at the games in Turin, Italy.

During her training period before the games, Pechet told Castanet that she first got into snowshoeing to help improve her fitness.