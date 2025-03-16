Saturday's Taste of Downtown Vernon first of several Downtown Vernon Association events

One of Vernon's most popular and tasty events took place at the Schubert Centre Saturday.

Thousands of people attended the Downtown Vernon Association's Taste of Downtown Vernon.

With some 50 eateries in the city centre, the event allowed people to sample a variety of restaurants all in one place.

Peter Kaz, with the DVA, said 16 restaurants and bistros were featured at the third-annual event.

“We have seen exponentially, a lot of these restaurants get busier because now people know what their food tastes like,” Kaz said.

Taste of Downtown Vernon was the first of several events the DVA has planned in the coming months.

“We've got our Easter egg hunt coming up, we've Downtown Days which is another day of free parking, we've got a performance festival, Pickleball Day, we have our Sunshine Festival which kicks off summer and we are very excited about our Downtown Sounds,” said Kaz of the concert series that takes place every Thursday evening in July and August.

Kaz said a “very special band” will be kicking the concert series, however the DVA will keep people in suspense of who the band is until closer to concert date.

For more information on the DVA and upcoming events, visit the DVA website.