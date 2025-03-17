Spallumcheen hires two FireSmart co-ordinators

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen Marc and Alexis Szarek

In an ongoing effort to protect Spallumcheen from wildfire, the township has hired two FireSmart co-ordinators.

Marc and Alexis Szarek will take on the role of promoting and initiating FireSmart programs in the North Okanagan community.

“Alexis and Marc provide such value to the program as they are a part of our agricultural community with strong ties in the community. As a team they bring knowledge and first hand experience in both large scale event management and first hand firefighting. We are excited to have them help us ensure our community is prepared in the event of wildfire,” said Mayor Christine Fraser.

The FireSmart co-ordinator position is funded through the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Community Resiliency Initiative (CRI) program, which aims to enhance community resilience by implementing FireSmart principles.

Alexis and Marc will focus on strengthening wildfire resilience across the community.

FireSmart Goals and Community Engagement

The FireSmart program in Spallumcheen will focus on proactive measures to reduce wildfire risks and educate residents: