Spallumcheen hires two FireSmart co-ordinators

In an ongoing effort to protect Spallumcheen from wildfire, the township has hired two FireSmart co-ordinators.
Marc and Alexis Szarek will take on the role of promoting and initiating FireSmart programs in the North Okanagan community.
“Alexis and Marc provide such value to the program as they are a part of our agricultural community with strong ties in the community. As a team they bring knowledge and first hand experience in both large scale event management and first hand firefighting. We are excited to have them help us ensure our community is prepared in the event of wildfire,” said Mayor Christine Fraser.
The FireSmart co-ordinator position is funded through the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Community Resiliency Initiative (CRI) program, which aims to enhance community resilience by implementing FireSmart principles.
Alexis and Marc will focus on strengthening wildfire resilience across the community.
FireSmart Goals and Community Engagement
The FireSmart program in Spallumcheen will focus on proactive measures to reduce wildfire risks and educate residents:
- Hosting neighbourhood block parties – Targeting high-risk neighbourhoods along the wildland-urban interface to provide hands-on education and mitigation strategies.
- Expanding neighbourhood recognition – Encouraging local champions to participate in the FireSmart Neighbourhood Recognition Program.
- Conducting Home Ignition Zone (HIZ) assessments – Helping homeowners access FireSmart rebate programs by identifying and mitigating wildfire risks around their properties.
- Engaging with our municipal neighbours – Engaging with the North Okanagan and Columbia Shuswap FireSmart Resiliency Committees to align Spallumcheen’s strategies with broader regional efforts.
- Launching a FireSmart-specific newsletter – Providing direct updates and resources to residents to enhance wildfire preparedness and resiliency without relying on third-party platforms.
- Hosting quarterly public meetings – Providing residents with updates on FireSmart initiatives, risk assessments, and upcoming events.