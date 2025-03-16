Pine Tree Nut Shop fed Vernon's cravings for candy and nuts

Photo: Vernon Museum A photo of the Pine Tree Nut Shop beneath the Kalamalka Hotel in the late 1940s.

On Aug. 23, 1947, Vernon’s candy lovers got a special treat with the opening of the Pine Tree Nut Shop. Owned by Doreen and Jerry Coole, the shop was welcomed by the Vernon News as a solution for the town’s “fudge- and nut-starved populace.”

Located in the front addition of the Kal Hotel on 30th Avenue, the Pine Tree Nut Shop specialized in fresh roasted nuts cooked on-site and candies shipped directly from Vancouver. On opening day, crowds packed the small shop, with as many as 15 customers inside at once and hardly a quiet moment between sales.

The selection was a dream for anyone with a sweet tooth. Patrons could indulge in chocolate-coated peanuts and dates, maple walnut fudge, butter pats, fruit jellies and “real honest-to-goodness, pre-war type marshmallows.”

Opera rolls — swirls of nougat or fondant layered with chocolate, caramel, or nuts — were another highlight. The nut offerings included cashews, Brazil nuts, walnuts, filberts, almonds, and several types of crisp, salted peanuts, while a machine in the corner kept the scent of warm, buttery popcorn in the air throughout the day.

Prices reflected the times in the late 1940s and early 1950s: marshmallows and peanuts sold for 39 cents per bag, fruit jellies for 49 cents per pound, and popcorn for just 5 or 10 cents a bag.

The Pine Tree Nut Shop was believed to be Vernon’s first dedicated candy and nut store, though other confectionery shops, such as the Kandy Kitchen, had come before it. Still, the Pine Tree Nut Shop made its mark, even sponsoring a Flag Day Queen candidate, Arden Rythersgaard, in 1949.

Operating under the motto “The House of a Million Nuts,” the shop was a popular stop in its early years. What became of it after that is less clear. If you have memories of the Pine Tree Nut Shop, consider sharing them to help fill in the blanks of its sweet history! Stories can be sent to [email protected].

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.