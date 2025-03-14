Majority of gas stations in Vernon raised prices

Photo: The Canadian Press

Just in time for the soon-to-be cancelled federal and provincial carbon taxes, the price of gas has gone up in Vernon.

Most Vernon gas stations have raised the price of the liquid gold to 165.9 from 151.9 a litre Thursday.

On Friday, newly installed prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party Mark Carney announced an end to the controversial consumer carbon tax on his first day in office.

According to gasbuddy.com, some Vernon stations remain at the low price of 151.9, but the majority have raised the price.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Vernon Super Save gas stations were at 149.9.

The price at the pump in Kelowna ranges from 151.9 to 165.9 with several stations coming in at 163.9.

Penticton motorists are doing the best of the Okanagan's major centres, with stations selling for 151.9 to154.9.

In Kamloops, the majority of stations are selling petrol for 162.9 cents a litre. A few stations have jacked up the price to 169.9.

In the Lower Mainland, stations are at 170.9 and 181.9 per litre.

And as usual, Calgary motorists are paying significantly less with the majority of stations coming in at 149.9 cents a litre.