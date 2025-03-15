Vernon videographer has footage of the Fintry Delta before development

Last week, Vernon historian Francois Arseneault took a trip down Memory Lane to Fintry Manor in the 1960s.

Today, the acclaimed videographer is returning to the west side of Okanagan with footage from the Fintry Delta from 60 years ago.

The grainy black-and-white footage offers a historic look at the area in its natural splendour, free of development and homes.

A local historian and videographer is offering a 55-year-old look at the Fintry Delta area.

Arseneault said the latest offering is a look at the area “on a beautiful summer day and what appears to be development plans that would have included tennis courts and a remodelled packing house.”

The footage also includes shots of Fintry Falls, the outbuildings of the farm, the manor house being renovated and a virtually untouched shoreline that would be developed in years to come.

There were several old, rundown buildings in the area, but a far cry from the population of the area these days.

There is also a few shots of the old packing house where apples and other fruits were packed before being loaded onto the Sternwheeler Sicamous.

The delta has long been converted into a provincial campsite, but the Fintry Manor and the old packing house are still there.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].