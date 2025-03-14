New location for third annual Taste of Downtown Vernon happening tomorrow

Photo: Darren Handschuh Chef preparing sample for Taste of Downtown Vernon in 2024.

The third annual Taste of Downtown Vernon returns tomorrow, but this time at a new location.

Following two smash hit years, the event is being moved to the Vernon Schubert Centre, which will provide a larger space.

The family-friendly food festival is free to enter and food tickets are sold for $2 at a table at the event entrance.

“With over 50 food establishments in Downtown Vernon, our area has an abundance of local and international flavours for all types of foodies. Plus, venues that offer delectable and delicious, sweet treats. Yet, many of you haven't had a chance to try a variety of them.... until now,” said the DVA on Facebook.

“The city's most appetizing festival (Food Tour) is back, giving visitors the chance to sample some of downtown Vernon's offerings.”

The festival is Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Schubert Centre. The event will have vendors plus a seating area to eat and enjoy the sounds of D.J Lunchboxx and musical guest Don Goddard.

The DVA says downtown also has free parking on all meters that day.