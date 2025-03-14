Report of semi colliding with van in Spallumcheen

Photo: Cody New

There are reports of a two-vehicle accident in Spallumcheen on Highway 97A.

A witness tells Castanet a tractor trailer unit has t-boned a passenger van at the intersection of the highway with Pleasant Valley Road.

Northbound traffic is being affected, and the accident that happened just before noon.

There is no word on the severity of the accident or if there were any injuries.

Castanet reader Cody New sent a photo of the crash which shows three RCMP vehicles, two ambulances and two fire trucks on scene.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP and BC EHS for more information.