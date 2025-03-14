Collision between semi and van in Spallumcheen sends two to hospital

Photo: Cody New

UPDATE 1:56 p.m.

Two people have been brought to hospital following Friday's mid-day car crash.

“BC Emergency Health Service received a call at 11:45 a.m. today regarding a motor vehicle incident on Highway 97A near Pleasant Valley Road in Spallumcheen. Two ambulances with primary care paramedics and an advanced care paramedic responder unit responded to the scene. Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients who were transported to hospital,” said public information officer Rachelle Bown.

Two fire trucks and three police cars were also on scene. There is no word on the cause of the accident or the condition of those taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

ORIGINAL 12:21 p.m.

There are reports of a two-vehicle accident in Spallumcheen on Highway 97A.

A witness tells Castanet a tractor trailer unit has t-boned a passenger van at the intersection of the highway with Pleasant Valley Road.

Northbound traffic is being affected, and the accident that happened just before noon.

There is no word on the severity of the accident or if there were any injuries.

Castanet reader Cody New sent a photo of the crash which shows three RCMP vehicles, two ambulances and two fire trucks on scene.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP and BC EHS for more information.