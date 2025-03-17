Vernon's Upper Room Mission talks about the work it does for the homeless

Photo: URM

In the wake of concerns around Vernon's Upper Room Mission expanding services, officials have come to the defence of the mission and the work the facility does.

Earlier this month, Imperial Court Apartments manager Jacquie Manchester sent a letter to Vernon city council outlining the issues she has had with some members of the unhoused community.

Imperial Court Apartments is located at 2800 34th St., less than a block from the mission.

Manchester told of acts of theft, vandalism, human feces on the property and a number of ongoing issues.

Manchester expressed concerns about additional services being concentrated in the same area.

In January, the mission announced it had acquired three lots adjacent to its current 27th Avenue location, with plans to greatly expand services.

The redevelopment would increase services through a year-round dry shelter, a 15-bed substance withdrawal management unit in partnership with a health authority, more than 100 units of sober living apartments, and other ancillary support like job opportunities.

What the mission does

According to an email sent from the mission, it has been operating for 44 years, and has been at the forefront of supporting individuals facing poverty, homelessness, and addiction-related challenges. Traditionally operating as a daytime drop-in centre and soup kitchen, the mission has expanded its services in recent years, partnering with BC Housing to offer emergency winter shelter.

It is nearing completion of renovations of the current facility with the goal of providing long-term shelter, offering 24 additional safe beds per year.

“As a frontline resource in the fight against homelessness, we believe our greatest contribution — alongside our community partners — is to help individuals rediscover their dignity and worth,” said Jacco de Vin, executive director.

“Our goal is to guide people on a step-by-step journey from the streets to a stable life, equipping them with the skills needed for long-term success. Our work extends beyond providing food and clothing; we are implementing a data-driven strategy to create lasting change for those struggling with homelessness, addiction and poverty.”

In addition to expanding shelter services, the mission has partnered with the Social Planning and Research Council of B.C. and UBC Okanagan’s Centre for Homelessness Research to conduct Vernon’s first-ever comprehensive community mapping project.

“This initiative aims to identify gaps in services, housing, and care to help shape the Mission’s future development plans. Early findings highlight a critical need for more low-income, transitional, and supportive housing in the city,” the mission said.

Expanding services

The mission said a key component in combating homelessness is increasing the transitional housing capacity in Vernon.

“This housing model, combined with recovery programs and partnerships, provides temporary, supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness, aiming to help them gain stability, sobriety and transition to permanent housing. Currently, this type of housing is not readily available in Vernon.”

Recognizing the urgent need for expanded services, the Upper Room Mission’s Board and leadership have committed to making their properties (3403, 3405, and 3407 on 27th Ave.) available for future development. These projects will address critical service gaps and maximize the impact of reducing homelessness in Vernon.

“The Upper Room Mission recognizes that reducing homelessness requires collaboration. While committed to being a significant partner in addressing this crisis, the mission acknowledges that it cannot solve every challenge alone. Its focus is on strengthening partnerships with service providers across the Okanagan to help close the gaps currently affecting Vernon,” the mission said.

Engaging the community a next steps

The email said the mission is currently in the early stages of planning, research and funding acquisition and welcomes community input. City council members and community leaders are invited to tour the facility and learn more about its new vision and strategy.

Additionally, once the new shelter is complete this spring, the mission will host an open house for local business leaders and members of the Downtown Vernon Association to gather feedback and collaborate on the path forward.