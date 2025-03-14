Vernon snowshoer has two more events at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy

Photo: Special Olympics

Vernon's Danielle Pechet was just 19 seconds away from a bronze medal at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy.

Pechet was fourth in the women's 800-metre snowshoe race, finishing in four minutes 59.67 seconds.

Pechet took nearly 30 seconds off her preliminary qualifying time in the race Thursday, March 13.

Team Canada athletes Annick Leger won gold and Meghan Josling brought home silver in the event.

Pechet will have another chance at medal during the Women's 4 x 100m relay with team mates Catherine Partlow, Rebecca Delaney and Susan Miko.

Pechet will also compete in the Women's 400m race Saturday, the final day of the games.

Pechet has been training with her coach, Janny Jung, since 2019. She got into snowshoeing to help improve her fitness and now she is competing on the world stage.