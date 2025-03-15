Vernon's Okanagan AI & Robotics Academy team has good showing at competition

Photo: OARA

The Mountain Shredders took their skills to the next level at the Lego League B.C./Yukon Championship.

Held in Maple Ridge earlier this month, the Mountain Shredders were the only team from Vernon's Okanagan AI & Robotics Academy to qualify for the event, which showcased their skills in robotics, coding and problem-solving.

The Vernon squad earned an impressive 10th place among 34 teams from across the province.

The team secured their place in the championship by winning the qualifier held at the University of British Columbia in February, where more than 100 students presented their innovative creations to a panel of judges.

Eight teams from the Okanagan advanced to compete at the prestigious championship.

The Vernon team, consisting of Ryker Chorley (Silver Star Elementary), Spencer Collins (BX Elementary), Ethan Brink (BX Elementary), Sidharth Pillai (Silverstar Elementary), Kesler Embley (Vernon Secondary School), Anthony Kim (Harwood Elementary) and Manthon Vo (Okanagan Landing Elementary), “showcased remarkable performance at the championship, highlighting their dedication, teamwork, and creativity. Their success is an inspiration to other young students in the community, proving that with passion and perseverance, they can achieve great things in the world of Robotics and STEM,” said a press release.

First Lego League is a global Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) program designed for students aged nine to 14.

The competition challenges participants to design, build, and program a Lego robot to complete a series of tasks while also conducting a research project aimed at solving a real-world problem.

This year’s theme focused on ocean-related challenges, encouraging students to explore innovative solutions for marine conservation and sustainability.

Okanagan AI & Robotics Academy in Vernon is a pioneering institute making STEM education accessible in Vernon and beyond.

Established two years ago, the academy holds various camps, after-school classes, and provides coaching for robotics competitions.

Apart from robotics, the academy also inspires and instills STEM education through coding, design thinking, 3D printing and practical hands on projects.